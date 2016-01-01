Overview of Dr. Robin Mahabir, MD

Dr. Robin Mahabir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center, Danbury Hospital and Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Mahabir works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Oxford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.