Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD
Overview
Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Central Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Khalaf works at
Locations
USF Health-Children's Medical Services13101 BRUCE B DOWNS BLVD, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 821-8029Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been with Dr. Khalaf treating our son for almost 2 years. Her and her staff are one of the best doctors. She is not only listens to parents’ concerns, but she treat patient with love, care and respect. She is very knowledgeable and one of the best doctors. Thank you so much. ~Ele’s parents
About Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic, Arabic and French
- 1831501964
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado
- All Children's Hospital Johns Hopkins St. Petersburg, Fl
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Khalaf speaks Arabic, Arabic and French.
