See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Central Florida College of Medicine.

Dr. Khalaf works at University of South Florida Health, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    USF Health-Children's Medical Services
    13101 BRUCE B DOWNS BLVD, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 821-8029
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Milk Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Severe Constipation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khalaf?

    Oct 10, 2022
    We have been with Dr. Khalaf treating our son for almost 2 years. Her and her staff are one of the best doctors. She is not only listens to parents’ concerns, but she treat patient with love, care and respect. She is very knowledgeable and one of the best doctors. Thank you so much. ~Ele’s parents
    R. Perez — Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khalaf to family and friends

    Dr. Khalaf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khalaf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD.

    About Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831501964
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • All Children's Hospital Johns Hopkins St. Petersburg, Fl
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Central Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalaf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalaf works at University of South Florida Health, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khalaf’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Racha Khalaf, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.