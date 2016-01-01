Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rachael Armstrong, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachael Armstrong, MD
Dr. Rachael Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Surgical Associates PA395 Hospital Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-7395
-
2
Jackson-madison County General Hospital620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-5000
-
3
SJRMC Cardiovascular415 6th St, Lewiston, ID 83501
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachael Armstrong, MD
- General Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1366735300
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
