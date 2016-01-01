Dr. Rachael Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachael Benson, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachael Benson, MD
Dr. Rachael Benson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Benson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 500 Grand Avenue500 Grand Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
-
3
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benson?
About Dr. Rachael Benson, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1689094799
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.