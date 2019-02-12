Overview

Dr. Rachael Delahoussaye-Shields, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields works at LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SYSTEM in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.