Dr. Rachael Gore, DDS
Dr. Rachael Gore, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Peters, MO.
Lifetime Dentistry583 Mid Rivers Mall Dr # 165, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 213-3845
I needed a lot of work done. I had no idea what to do. Dr. Gore evaluated my teeth and made her recommendations. She has done all the work over a period of time and I couldn’t be happier! I still have more that needs done and she will complete the work as my mouth heals from the extractions that have been done. I would definitely recommend her to anyone.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1932775616
