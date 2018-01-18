Overview of Dr. Rachael Greenberg, MD

Dr. Rachael Greenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Greenberg works at Medical Eye Services in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Ocular Hypertension and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.