Dr. Rachael Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachael Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachael Greenberg, MD
Dr. Rachael Greenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Eye Services48 S Greenleaf St, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 662-4016
-
2
Medical Eye Services900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste LL74, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Dr. Greenberg provides high quality, patient-focused care with a "chair side" manner that is engaging, thorough, and genuine. her respect for the person who is her patient shows not only in her high standard of care but in her efficiency. She stays on schedule and does not leave patients waiting. She's a great role model for her profession.
About Dr. Rachael Greenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467456145
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Stye, Ocular Hypertension and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.