See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (32)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD

Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Haverland works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Haverland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    9301 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 993-2290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Haverland?

Oct 27, 2022
I am so thankful for the care and hard work Dr. Haverland provided. When arriving she took the time to listen to all my problems and let me know that I was being heard. If you are in pelvic, or abdominal pain reach out to her. She has changed my life for the better and words don't even describe how good I feel now!
Reagan C. — Oct 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haverland to family and friends

Dr. Haverland's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Haverland

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD.

About Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932519204
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haverland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haverland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haverland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haverland works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Haverland’s profile.

Dr. Haverland has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haverland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Haverland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haverland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haverland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haverland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rachael Haverland, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.