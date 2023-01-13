Dr. Rachael Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachael Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
MemorialCare Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 540, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 696-3622
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Dr Lopez takes the time to explain everything. She answers all of my questions and I don't feel rushed. The office staff is pleasant and makes me feel comfortable.
- English, Spanish
- University CA Irvine
- University of California Irvine Med Ctr
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
