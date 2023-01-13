See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Rachael Lopez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (65)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachael Lopez, MD

Dr. Rachael Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Lopez works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills (Cardiothoracic Surgery) in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopez's Office Locations

    MemorialCare Medical Group
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 540, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Breast Pain
C-Section
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Colposcopy
Dementia
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dilation and Curettage
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometrial Ablation
Endometriosis
Fetal Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Incontinence
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Obstetric Ultrasound
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tubal Ligation
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Surgery
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr Lopez takes the time to explain everything. She answers all of my questions and I don't feel rushed. The office staff is pleasant and makes me feel comfortable.
    — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Rachael Lopez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639174899
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University CA Irvine
    Internship
    • University of California Irvine Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
