Dr. Ziska has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO
Overview of Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO
Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fitchburg, WI.
Dr. Ziska works at
Dr. Ziska's Office Locations
Ghc Hatchery Hill Pharmacy3051 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI 53711 Directions (608) 661-7200
Ghc Pharmacy Capitol675 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Directions (608) 257-9700
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic8202 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 831-1766
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziska?
Dr. Ziska is very knowledgeable and dedicated. She has helped me with complex health issue that many other providers dismissed and ignored. Dr. Ziska shows that you really matter to her, and that your health is the most important concern in the examination room. She listens carefully and treats her patients with respect and care, not looking at the clock like many other providers do. She follows up with the latest research. She is very honest in her interactions. Dr. Ziska is young, but I prefer her dedication and enthusiasm to heal her patients than a jaded provider with many years of experience. I have switched 7 or more providers until I found her and really hope she does not move because she is a keeper!
About Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104204247
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziska. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziska.
