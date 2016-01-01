Overview

Dr. Rachakonda Prabhu, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rg Kar Med Coll-Calcutta U and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Prabhu works at Eldorado Medical Center in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.