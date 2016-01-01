Overview of Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD

Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Krishna works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Lung Disease, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.