Dr. Rachana Potru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Potru works at Virginia Hospital Center Arlington in Arlington, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.