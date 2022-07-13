Overview

Dr. Rachel Abuav, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Abuav works at Cedars-Sinai Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.