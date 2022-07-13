Dr. Abuav has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Abuav, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Abuav, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Abuav works at
Locations
-
1
Cedars Sinai Dermatology99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201W, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 620-2432
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abuav?
Great doctor. Very smart and caring. Felt like she took time to listen to my concerns and spent time with me, explaining carefully everything. With some doctors, it feels like you're just a number.
About Dr. Rachel Abuav, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356481733
Education & Certifications
- Rockefeller University Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abuav accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abuav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abuav works at
Dr. Abuav has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abuav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.