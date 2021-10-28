Dr. Rachel Acuff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acuff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Acuff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Acuff, MD
Dr. Rachel Acuff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acuff's Office Locations
- 1 1874 Beltline Rd SW Ste 105, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-9711
-
2
Madison1041 Balch Rd Ste 250, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 704-2229
-
3
James M Tucker Iii, MD1304 13th Ave SE Ste B, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-9711
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acuff?
Dr. Acuff is the best OBGYN I have ever had! She is sincere and has a positive attitude. I know I can trust her because she is the only OBGYN that has been able to find and fix my issue! I am so incredibly thankful for her staff as well. Do yourself a favor and have her as your OBGYN!
About Dr. Rachel Acuff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164640769
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acuff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acuff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acuff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acuff has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acuff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Acuff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acuff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acuff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acuff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.