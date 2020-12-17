Dr. Allon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Allon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Allon, MD
Dr. Rachel Allon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Allon's Office Locations
Chicago Office5140 N California Ave Ste 635, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-7787
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Rachel Allon is one of the best gyno/ob doctors I ever had. She is always so kind and understanding and makes you feel comfortable asking any questions. She is a professional and knowledgable about all woman health issues I asked about. She also cares for her patients on a personal level and asks about everyday things. I feel like I have a friend and a doctor when visiting Ms. Allon. There is no wait, appointment is always on time. I highly recommend her as gyno/ob doctor ??
About Dr. Rachel Allon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Allon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allon, there are benefits to both methods.