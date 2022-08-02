Dr. Rachel Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Altman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Altman, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN.
Dr. Altman works at
Locations
-
1
Schweiger Dermatology Group310 Madison Ave Ste 206, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 571-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altman?
The office was very helpful in making appointments for me and my husband as new patients. Check in was easy with iPad and pleasant staff. Dr Altman was quick but thorough and was very personable. Good experience overall.
About Dr. Rachel Altman, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235236357
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman works at
Dr. Altman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.