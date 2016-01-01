See All Pediatricians in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Rachel Anderson, MD

Pediatrics
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Anderson, MD

Dr. Rachel Anderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Anderson works at Peninsula Community Health Services in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Community Health Services
    616 6th St Ste 960, Bremerton, WA 98337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Rachel Anderson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1962698159
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Peninsula Community Health Services in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

