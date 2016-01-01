Overview of Dr. Rachel Baldwin, MD

Dr. Rachel Baldwin, MD is a Public Health & General Preventive Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Baldwin works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kimel Park (Integrative Medicine) in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.