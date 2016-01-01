Dr. Rachel Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Baldwin, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Baldwin, MD
Dr. Rachel Baldwin, MD is a Public Health & General Preventive Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kimel Park (Integrative Medicine)190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 125, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7280
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679614564
- University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Baldwin accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
