Dr. Rachel Balloch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Balloch, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rachel Balloch, DPM
Dr. Rachel Balloch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Balloch works at
Dr. Balloch's Office Locations
Advanced Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC100 Simsbury Rd Ste 209, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-0284Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
What a team; Dr. Balloch and her staff are top notch! Everyone in the office is down-to-earth, caring, committed, and most importantly, extremely knowledgeable and highly-skilled. I am so glad I went to this practice after an unfortunate and painful foot injury. I have refrered friends with more complicated foot issues who have walked away (pun intended) with the most positive of outcomes! I highly recommend Dr. Balloch!
About Dr. Rachel Balloch, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital (UMDNJ)
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Colorado State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balloch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balloch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Balloch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balloch.
