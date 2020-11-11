Dr. Baskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Baskin, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Baskin, MD
Dr. Rachel Baskin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Baskin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baskin's Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-5241
-
2
Radiology Services1620 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 947-8800Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:45am - 5:00pmSunday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
3
Advocate Heart Institute North Clark Street3134 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-5420
-
4
Advocate Heart Institute - Cardiology4025 N Western Ave Bldg E, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 275-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baskin?
I loved Dr. Baskin. She was friendly, excellent bedside manner, and made me feel super comfortable.
About Dr. Rachel Baskin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326313768
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.