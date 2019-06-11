See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Rachel Bennett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rachel Bennett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Bennett works at Northwell Health Fertility at Mount Kisco in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Fertility - Mt Kisco
    344 E Main St Ste 403, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 218-8955
  2. 2
    MEETH Ophthalmology
    210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 702-7300
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Jerry Kleinbaum MD
    225 Veterans Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 852-3400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Amniocentesis
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Amniocentesis

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 11, 2019
    My only comment is that I trusted Dr. Bennett and she did her job. The result are my two incredible boys. Thank you Dr. Bennett!
    — Jun 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Bennett, MD
    About Dr. Rachel Bennett, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114010469
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
    • Ny &amp; Presby Hp-Cornell Campus, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY - OB/GYN
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

