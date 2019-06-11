Dr. Rachel Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Bennett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Fertility - Mt Kisco344 E Main St Ste 403, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 218-8955
-
2
MEETH Ophthalmology210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 702-7300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Jerry Kleinbaum MD225 Veterans Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (949) 852-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennett?
My only comment is that I trusted Dr. Bennett and she did her job. The result are my two incredible boys. Thank you Dr. Bennett!
About Dr. Rachel Bennett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114010469
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
- Ny & Presby Hp-Cornell Campus, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY - OB/GYN
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.