Dr. Rachel Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Berger, MD
Dr. Rachel Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University of Rochester|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 750, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 977-5004Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berger listened attentively to my concerns about my medications. She prescribed a supplemental RX that addressed my immediate problem. Much relieved.
About Dr. Rachel Berger, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962527663
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- University of Rochester|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University of Rochester|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
