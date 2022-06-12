Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Bishop, MD
Dr. Rachel Bishop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group- Bellaire4710 Bellaire Blvd Ste 250, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 441-9040
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
This was a virtual visit with Dr. Bishop for urgent care. She was very professional, listened carefully to me, and asked good follow up questions. She had my electronic records from Houston Methodist in front of her and she reviewed my current meds and allergies with me before prescribing an antibiotic for my condition. I did not feel rushed at all and I felt I got great care.
About Dr. Rachel Bishop, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1356348940
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.