Dr. Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD
Dr. Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Bluebond-Langner's Office Locations
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 501-4449
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bluebond-Langner is the best around. Full stop. Her team is kind, compassionate, organized, professional, and above all high, high quality. I've had 3 surgeries with Dr. Bluebond-Langner, all with fabulous success. I had vaginoplasty, breast augmentation, and body contouring. I refuse to go to anyone else as she is the top notch in her field. She is leading the way in gender affirming surgery and I encourage any trans person seeking medical transition to get yourself an appointment with Dr. Bluebond-Langner. I have built a familial relationship with her and her staff and it is a joy communicating and connecting with each and every one of them. Glowing reviews, 10s across the board. Want to stun? Head to Bluebond-Langner.
About Dr. Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bluebond-Langner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bluebond-Langner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bluebond-Langner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluebond-Langner has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bluebond-Langner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluebond-Langner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluebond-Langner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluebond-Langner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluebond-Langner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.