Dr. Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (19)
New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Bluebond-Langner works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1
    Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab
    222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 (646) 501-4449

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Skin Grafts
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Skin Grafts

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2020
    Dr. Bluebond-Langner is the best around. Full stop. Her team is kind, compassionate, organized, professional, and above all high, high quality. I've had 3 surgeries with Dr. Bluebond-Langner, all with fabulous success. I had vaginoplasty, breast augmentation, and body contouring. I refuse to go to anyone else as she is the top notch in her field. She is leading the way in gender affirming surgery and I encourage any trans person seeking medical transition to get yourself an appointment with Dr. Bluebond-Langner. I have built a familial relationship with her and her staff and it is a joy communicating and connecting with each and every one of them. Glowing reviews, 10s across the board. Want to stun? Head to Bluebond-Langner.
    The absolute best in her field — Oct 06, 2020
    About Dr. Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902867393
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluebond-Langner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bluebond-Langner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bluebond-Langner works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bluebond-Langner’s profile.

    Dr. Bluebond-Langner has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bluebond-Langner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluebond-Langner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluebond-Langner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluebond-Langner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluebond-Langner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

