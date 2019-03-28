Dr. Rachel Cain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Cain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Cain, MD
Dr. Rachel Cain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cain works at
Dr. Cain's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Regional Medical Center1010 Three Springs Blvd, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 508-0500
-
2
Animas Surgical Hospital575 Rivergate Ln Unit 212, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 247-3537
-
3
Southwestern Colorado Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates1 Mercado St Ste 205, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 385-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cain?
The BEST ENT Doctor I have ever visited in my 66 years. Compassionate, professional, thorough, simply the BEST!~!!
About Dr. Rachel Cain, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1710277975
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cain works at
Dr. Cain has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.