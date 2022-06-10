Dr. Rachel Calix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Calix, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Calix, MD
Dr. Rachel Calix, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Calix's Office Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3995
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-4085
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Calix is great, she really took her time to discuss what was going on with my eyes. I was given the best possible care, highly recommended.
About Dr. Rachel Calix, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1811376585
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calix has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calix accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Calix. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calix.
