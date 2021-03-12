See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Rachel Carr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rachel Carr, MD

Dr. Rachel Carr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Carr works at Washington Pavilion Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Rheumatology Care in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Care - Community Physician Network
    7910 E Washington St Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-9220
  2. 2
    Community Phy of Ind
    1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 431, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-3090
  3. 3
    Community Hospital East
    1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-5505
  4. 4
    Indiana Interventional Pain LLC
    5445 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-9220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 12, 2021
    Dr. Carr is the most compassionate and caring physician that I have ever seen; she is genuinely interested in her patients and their well-being beyond the realm of gynecology. I have been a patient of hers for years and always recommend her to my friends who are seeking a new gynecologist.
    Mar 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Carr, MD
    About Dr. Rachel Carr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588894869
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carr works at Washington Pavilion Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Rheumatology Care in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Carr’s profile.

    Dr. Carr has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

