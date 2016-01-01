See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Rachel Casey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (3)
Overview of Dr. Rachel Casey, MD

Dr. Rachel Casey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Casey works at Pediatric Specialists of Virginia in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Casey's Office Locations

    Pediatric Specialists of Virginia
    3023 Hamaker Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031 (703) 876-2788

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rachel Casey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871729756
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Casey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casey works at Pediatric Specialists of Virginia in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Casey’s profile.

    Dr. Casey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

