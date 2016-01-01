Dr. Casey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Casey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Casey, MD
Dr. Rachel Casey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Casey's Office Locations
Pediatric Specialists of Virginia3023 Hamaker Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-2788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachel Casey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871729756
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
