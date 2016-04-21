Dr. Rachel Champion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Champion, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Champion, MD is a Dermatologist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Locations
Vanderbilt Dermatology Franklin2179 Edward Curd Ln Ste 201, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-7254
Vanderbilt Medical Group (vmg)719 Thompson Ln Ste 26300, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 322-6485
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very through
About Dr. Rachel Champion, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457642522
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Dermatology
Dr. Champion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champion has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Champion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champion.
