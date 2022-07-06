Overview

Dr. Rachel Chandler, MD is a Dermatologist in Midland, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chandler works at Midland Dermatology in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Psoriasis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.