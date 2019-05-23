Overview

Dr. Rachel Chaney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, NM. They completed their residency with University Of New Mexico



Dr. Chaney works at San Juan Regional Heart Center in Farmington, NM with other offices in Durango, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.