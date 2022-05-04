Overview of Dr. Rachel Chase, MD

Dr. Rachel Chase, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Chase works at Steven Stern MD in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.