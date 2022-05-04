Dr. Rachel Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Chase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Chase, MD
Dr. Rachel Chase, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Chase works at
Dr. Chase's Office Locations
Efillrx100 E Liberty St Ste 700, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-5836
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chase is a wonderful doctor. Very compassionate and definitely listens. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Rachel Chase, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518052893
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
