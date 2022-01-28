See All Oncologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Rachel Clark, MD

Oncology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Clark, MD

Dr. Rachel Clark, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Dr. Clark works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark's Office Locations

    MGH Center for Gynecologic Cancers
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-4800
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
    8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 577-5360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Southern New Hampshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Uterine Fibroids
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?

    Jan 28, 2022
    Cannot say enough good things about Dr Clark. Smart, prudent and professional with a fabulous sense of humor. Explains things clearly and concisely and cuts straight to the quick... literally.
    About Dr. Rachel Clark, MD

    • Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760673883
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

