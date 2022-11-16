See All Plastic Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD

Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Dr. Cohen-Shohet works at UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cohen-Shohet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center at Halifax Health
    311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 500, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center
  • Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Extremity Reconstruction
Facial Reconstruction
Peripheral Nerve Repair
Extremity Reconstruction
Facial Reconstruction
Peripheral Nerve Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Extremity Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen-Shohet?

    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Cohen-Shohet is the best doctor I have experienced in 65 years. I trust her completely and highly recommend her.
    Donna Presley — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cohen-Shohet to family and friends

    Dr. Cohen-Shohet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cohen-Shohet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD.

    About Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588081798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen-Shohet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen-Shohet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen-Shohet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen-Shohet works at UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cohen-Shohet’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen-Shohet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen-Shohet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen-Shohet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen-Shohet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rachel Cohen-Shohet, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.