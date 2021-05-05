Dr. Rachel Crain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Crain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Crain, MD
Dr. Rachel Crain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Crain's Office Locations
Brevard ENT Center1099 Florida Ave S, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 632-6900
Rachel M Crain, MD3330 NW 56th St Ste 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-4818
Rachel M Crain, MD1805 Commons Cir Ste B, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 604-4818
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experience so far.
About Dr. Rachel Crain, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1124288295
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of South Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crain has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crain.
