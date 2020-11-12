Overview

Dr. Rachel Dean, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dean works at Dean Dermatology & Skin Therapy in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Natchitoches, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.