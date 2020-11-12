Dr. Rachel Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Dean, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dean Dermatology & Skin Therapy4615 Parliament Dr Ste 204, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 722-7109
Mid State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Center LLC134 E 5th St, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions (318) 545-2394
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dean is very pleasant and professional. She diagnosed skin cancer on my husbands nose and guided us there. I have seen her as well, along with others in my family.
About Dr. Rachel Dean, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
