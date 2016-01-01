Overview of Dr. Rachel Dern, MD

Dr. Rachel Dern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKES COLLEGE OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.