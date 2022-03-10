See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kirkwood, MO
Dr. Rachel Dickerson, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rachel Dickerson, MD

Dr. Rachel Dickerson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kirkwood, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Dickerson works at sproutMD Direct Primary Care in Kirkwood, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dickerson's Office Locations

    sproutMD Direct Primary Care
    111 Prospect Ave Ste 202, Kirkwood, MO 63122 (314) 394-2973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2022
    My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Dickerson for about 3 years. She is hands down the BEST doctor I have ever seen. I felt very well cared and listened to when I was in her care. We were both very disappointed to hear she was living the Claymont CareATC location.
    Daniel K. & Shelly A. Guariglia — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Dickerson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174797427
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Pediatrics|University Of Cincinnati-Internal Medicine
    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Pediatrics|University of Cincinnati Hospital, Internal Medicine
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson works at sproutMD Direct Primary Care in Kirkwood, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dickerson’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

