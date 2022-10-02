See All General Surgeons in East Windsor, NJ
Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (33)
Map Pin Small East Windsor, NJ
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD

Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Dultz works at Breast Surgical Specialist, LLC in East Windsor, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dultz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pmc Breast Health Center
    300b Princeton Hightstown Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 688-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer

Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 02, 2022
    Dr Dultz is kind and compassionate in her care and clear and direct with the information. She reviewed my biopsy report and thoroughly explained my options. She was easily accessible for many calls and answered all the questions I had before I decided how to proceed. Her counsel was so critical to me as I had a tough time with my decision. Even in hindsight, I would not make a different decision or choose a different breast surgeon. She’s excellent at what she does! I’m cancer free and I feel fortunate with my decision to choose Dr Dultz as my breast surgeon. No issues with the staff or retuned calls. Overall, excellent experience and I highly recommend Dr Dultz.
    CSull — Oct 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386631489
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dultz works at Breast Surgical Specialist, LLC in East Windsor, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dultz’s profile.

    Dr. Dultz has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

