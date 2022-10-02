Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD
Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Dultz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dultz's Office Locations
-
1
Pmc Breast Health Center300b Princeton Hightstown Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 688-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dultz?
Dr Dultz is kind and compassionate in her care and clear and direct with the information. She reviewed my biopsy report and thoroughly explained my options. She was easily accessible for many calls and answered all the questions I had before I decided how to proceed. Her counsel was so critical to me as I had a tough time with my decision. Even in hindsight, I would not make a different decision or choose a different breast surgeon. She’s excellent at what she does! I’m cancer free and I feel fortunate with my decision to choose Dr Dultz as my breast surgeon. No issues with the staff or retuned calls. Overall, excellent experience and I highly recommend Dr Dultz.
About Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386631489
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dultz works at
Dr. Dultz has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dultz speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.