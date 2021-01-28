Dr. Rachel Ellsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Ellsworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Ellsworth, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Ellsworth works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Colon - Med Center6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4072Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Houston Colon - Woman's7900 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellsworth?
I was more than pleased with Dr. Ellsworth and her staff in preparing for the colonoscopy and the actual procedure. She has a way about her that inspires confidence and that certainly was substantiated in her skill.
About Dr. Rachel Ellsworth, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1336393479
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellsworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellsworth works at
Dr. Ellsworth has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.