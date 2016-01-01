Overview of Dr. Rachel Epstein, MD

Dr. Rachel Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at Chicago Cornea Consultants in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Cornea Transplant and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.