Dr. Rachel Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Epstein, MD
Dr. Rachel Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Epstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
1
Chicago Cornea Consultants806 Central Ave Ste 300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-6010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Chicago Office1725 W Harrison St Ste 928, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5300
3
Hoffman Estates Office1585 Barrington Rd Ste 502, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-5900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Evanston Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachel Epstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1164863353
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Cornea Consultants, Ltd
- Rush University Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Keratoconus, Cornea Transplant and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Epstein speaks Greek and Spanish.
Dr. Epstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.