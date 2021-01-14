Dr. Rachel Epstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Epstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachel Epstein, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Clear Skin Dermatology2454 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 424, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 248-0118Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Excellent customer service from front desk staff. Jillian (NP) excellent attention to detail and care. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Rachel Epstein, DO
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1356588974
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Largo Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
