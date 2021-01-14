See All Dermatologists in Clearwater, FL
Overview

Dr. Rachel Epstein, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Epstein works at Clear Skin Dermatology in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Clear Skin Dermatology
    2454 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 424, Clearwater, FL 33759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 248-0118
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Jan 14, 2021
Excellent customer service from front desk staff. Jillian (NP) excellent attention to detail and care. Highly recommend!
Stacey — Jan 14, 2021
    Stacey — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Rachel Epstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356588974
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Largo Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Epstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at Clear Skin Dermatology in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

