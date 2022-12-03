Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD
Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Fabris works at
Dr. Fabris' Office Locations
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great. She does a great job.
About Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1669601464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabris has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.