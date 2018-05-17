Overview of Dr. Rachel Farrell, MD

Dr. Rachel Farrell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Farrell works at Creekside Center For Women in Springdale, AR with other offices in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.