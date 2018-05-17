Dr. Rachel Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Farrell, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Farrell, MD
Dr. Rachel Farrell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Arkansas Obgyn Associates5330 WILLOW CREEK DR, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 582-9268
-
2
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith7301 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 314-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrell?
Dr Farrell was amazing. I will definitely be going back to her.
About Dr. Rachel Farrell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629225362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.