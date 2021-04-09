Overview

Dr. Rachel Fetner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Fetner works at Endocrine Consultants Lng Islnd in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.