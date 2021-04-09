Dr. Fetner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Fetner, MD
Dr. Rachel Fetner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Endocrine Consultants of Long Island Llp29 Barstow Rd Ste 305, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-0347
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have had an excellent experience with Dr. Fetner. I can't understand the negative comments, she has been quite the opposite with me. BTW, the negative comments are so similar to make me suspect they are from the same person.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Fetner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fetner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fetner has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fetner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.