Overview of Dr. Rachel Frank, MD

Dr. Rachel Frank, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Frank works at Slope Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.