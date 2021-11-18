Overview of Dr. Rachel George, MD

Dr. Rachel George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. George works at SSM Health in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.