Overview of Dr. Rachel Georgopoulos, MD

Dr. Rachel Georgopoulos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Independence, OH. 

Dr. Georgopoulos works at Neuromuscular Center in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Otitis Media and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Georgopoulos' Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Head & Neck Institute
    5001 Rockside Rd # IN40, Independence, OH 44131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Coblation Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head Mass Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mold Allergy Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Video Laser Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Rachel Georgopoulos, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • Female
    • 1760745442
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

