Dr. Rachel Gerber, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Gerber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Westchester311 North St Ste 310, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (212) 756-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gerber is such an amazing and trustworthy doctor. She is kind and patient and has answered all of my many questions about my pregnancy. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Rachel Gerber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York Presbytarian Weill Cornell Med Center
- Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
- Columbia University, New York
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
